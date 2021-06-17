Wall Street Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $944,478.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.15 million and $944,478.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00151200 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00182926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00945570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.98 or 0.99927063 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

