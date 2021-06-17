Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIL stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.