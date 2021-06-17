Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $45,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $141.82 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

