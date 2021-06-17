Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,572 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Evergy worth $37,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

