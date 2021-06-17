Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $41,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,433,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in V.F. by 739.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in V.F. by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

