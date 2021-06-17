Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 996,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,376,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $63.88 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $46,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $119,796.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,882 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,733. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

