W Green Pay (WGP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,002.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $99,620.91 and approximately $17,002.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00759790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00083787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042160 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.