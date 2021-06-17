Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Down to $45.19

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.19, but opened at $42.44. Vroom shares last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 56,927 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Vroom alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034,734 shares of company stock worth $88,707,893. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.