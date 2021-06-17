Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

