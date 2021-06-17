Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
