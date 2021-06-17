Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Spring Creek Investment Management LLC

Spring Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,260 shares during the quarter. Vonage makes up 6.7% of Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vonage worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

