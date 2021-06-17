Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 381,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,348. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

