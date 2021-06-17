Volex plc (LON:VLX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Volex plc (LON:VLX) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VLX traded up GBX 20.73 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 375.23 ($4.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,561,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Volex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The stock has a market cap of £589.31 million and a P/E ratio of 35.81.

Get Volex alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.