Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells $336,190.18 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -174.37 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.