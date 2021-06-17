Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

