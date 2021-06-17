Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.05. Vivendi shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 1,623 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

