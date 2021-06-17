Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €29.86 ($35.13). Vivendi shares last traded at €29.19 ($34.34), with a volume of 2,722,426 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.34 ($38.04).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

