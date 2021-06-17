Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $125.50

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.50, but opened at $129.17. Visteon shares last traded at $125.96, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth $220,000.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

