Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $7,855,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.61. The company had a trading volume of 376,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.02. The company has a market capitalization of $445.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

