Virtue Poker Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $160,817.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00139133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00180308 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.00905446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.10 or 1.00042561 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

