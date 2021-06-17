Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

