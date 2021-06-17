Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.25

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.