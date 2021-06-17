Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Down 6.1%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.97. 3,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

A number of research firms have commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1.37.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

