Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after purchasing an additional 390,745 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

