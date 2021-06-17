VeriCoin (VRC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,104.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $1,104.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.00 or 0.99889012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002540 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,788,858 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

