Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

VCYT opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

