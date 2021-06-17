Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Position Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.