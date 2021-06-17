Venus (XVS) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Venus has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $29.93 or 0.00079181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $305.09 million and $152.92 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,895.61 or 1.00247414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00036515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,192,701 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

