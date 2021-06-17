Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.77 on Monday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

