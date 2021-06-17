Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 13,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 19,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.