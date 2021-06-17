Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vectrus were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $3,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

VEC stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

