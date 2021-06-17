Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,466,816. Vaxart has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

