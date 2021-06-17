VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

