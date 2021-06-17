Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,325,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of VB traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

