Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.