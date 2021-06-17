Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $234.19. 8,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,436. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

