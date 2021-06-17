Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,334,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

