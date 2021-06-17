Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.01. 44,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $193.93 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

