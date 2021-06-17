Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Lifted by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 5.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.47. 13,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,474. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44.

