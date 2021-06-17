Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Peter A. Vaughn Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 460.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 64.2% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

