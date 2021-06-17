V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.65. 2,877,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78. V.F. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.