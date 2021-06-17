Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) SVP Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.82. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Usio by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

