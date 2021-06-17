Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 73,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,095,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.39 million, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,146.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

