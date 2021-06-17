Upfiring Price Tops $0.11 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $3,773.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00184576 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002143 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00633727 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.