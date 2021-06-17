Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

UTL stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $847.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

