United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $34.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

