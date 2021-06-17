UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Hits $25.94 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $25.94 million and $1.96 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00769358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042571 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

