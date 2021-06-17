UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNCFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.90 on Monday. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

