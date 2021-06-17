Ultragate (ULG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $63,121.36 and approximately $28.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002024 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,478,827 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars.

