uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-19 million.

NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $306.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

