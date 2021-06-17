UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Daqo New Energy worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.